Trump may visit South Carolina for debut of new Boeing plane: reports

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump is likely attending the rollout of Boeing’s new aircraft this Friday in North Charleston, S.C., according to multiple reports.

Trump could be on hand to see the aviation company debut its first 787-10, which is the latest and biggest model of its Dreamliner family, The Seattle Times said Monday.

Trump’s visit would be the first time a sitting president has traveled to Boeing’s South Carolina facility where the 787-10 model is exclusively made, the paper notes.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported Sunday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a safety advisory for the airspace surrounding Charleston that afternoon.

