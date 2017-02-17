Trump: Media 'Not My Enemy, Enemy of the People!'

President Donald Trump on Friday continued assailing the “fake news” media on Twitter, perpetuating a brutal tongue-lashing suffered by establishment press outlets the previous day.

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” the US president tweeted.

The outburst follows a Thursday press conference where Trump aired his grievances with the media’s biased coverage on his administration.

The president proceeded to announce his latest cabinet pick, but also used the opportunity to call out what he has dubbed the “fake news” media.

“I’ve never seen more dishonest media than frankly, the political media,” Trump said, comparing the political media to economic press.

“I mean, I watch CNN, it’s so much anger and hatred and just the hatred,” his remarks continued.

In a brief back and forth with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, Trump also jokingly changed his nickname for the cable news network from “fake news” to “very fake news.”

Trump’s tweet also follows a plea from radio host Alex Jones, who earlier Friday put out a call for Trump and others to begin popularizing the term “fakestream media.”