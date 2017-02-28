Trump Moves Toward Repealing Obama EPA Water Rule

President Trump will order the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday to formally review former President Obama’s Clean Water Rule, kicking off the process of eliminating or significantly changing the rule.

The executive order is the first step toward fulfilling one of Trump’s key campaign promises, repealing a regulation that’s been a top target for Republicans and numerous business interests.

It is also the first regulatory action he has taken specific to the EPA, with more actions likely to come to roll back Obama’s aggressive environmental agenda.

Trump could soon act to change or reverse Obama’s Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of his effort to fight climate change, and his budget is expected to seek significant cuts to the EPA’s funding, workforce and enforcement activities.

Read more