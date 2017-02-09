Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses the historic vote Vice-President Pence cast Tuesday confirming Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education to fulfill President Trump’s campaign promise to raise the quality of education in the United States.

Weaver discusses how Charlotte Iserbyt, a former Senior Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of Education, uncovered a secret agenda by the Department of Education to deliberately dumb down the American public to make them more docile.

Millie also covers an interview she conducted with author Holly Swanson about the indoctrination of American youth through the implementation of communist ideals under the guise of environmental education.


