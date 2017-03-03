Trump On Dem's Sessions 'Witch Hunt': 'They Lost The Election, And Now They've Lost Their Grip On Reality

President Trump slammed the Democrats “witch hunt” against Jeff Sessions Thursday night on Twitter, saying “they lost the election, and now they’ve lost their grip on reality.”

“Jeff Sessions is an honest man,” Trump said. “He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.”

“This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win,” he said.

“The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total ‘witch hunt!'”

Senators who are members of the Senate Armed Services Committee are supposed to be in contact with other nation’s ambassadors. Sessions met with at least 25 ambassadors last year. There is nothing improper about having two meeting with an ambassador.

Sessions explained his side of the story last night on Tucker Carlson’s show:

Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill attacked Sessions earlier on Thursday, writing on Twitter: “I’ve been on the Armed Services (Committee) for 10 years. No call or meeting w/ Russian ambassador. Ever.”

It turns out that was a load of crap, she met twice with a Russian ambassador according to her own prior tweets.

As Charles Cooke said: “Claire McCaskill says she’s had ‘no call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever.’ But she tweeted about two. It’s easy to forget.”

Claire McCaskill says she’s had “no call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever.” But she tweeted about two. It’s easy to forget. pic.twitter.com/kavd29WOg5 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 2, 2017

The New York Times used McCaskill’s tweet to smear Jeff Sessions and push their false Russian conspiracy theory narrative, then deleted it without issuing any sort of note or correction, which is understandable as it totally contradicted the theme of their entire fake news story.

NYT repeated as truth Claire McCaskill's lie that she never met or spoke to Russia's ambassador, then stealth deleted it w/o any note. pic.twitter.com/1adhWZdksE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 2, 2017

The Democrats are unquestionably losing their grip on reality. Nancy Pelosi is now struggling to speak.

Here she was yesterday stuttering after being asked how Jeff Session’s on-record meeting was different from Loretta Lynch’s secret tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton while Hillary was under investigation during the 2016 election:

Just yesterday, Mrs. “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it” said it was “unheard of” for Republicans to keep their Obamacare replacement bill secret while trying to achieve party unity.

The real story here, as Donald Trump said, is the deep state is trying to overthrow our populist, democratically elected president by any means possible. This is straight-forward treason being committed in front of our eyes with the unelected, bureaucratic class working together with the controlled media and former President Obama and his lackeys like Valerie Jarrett to stage a coup.

Jeff Sessions should not have even bothered to recuse himself as he did nothing wrong. As Ann Coulter noted on twitter: “AG Eric Holder ran guns to Mexico, lied to Congress about it, was found in contempt [and was] never prosecuted.”