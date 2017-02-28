Trump: Oscars ‘Were Focused so Hard on Politics’ They Couldn't Get Ceremony Right

President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in the Oval Office, said that the Academy Awards failure on Sunday evening was due in large part to Hollywood’s obsessive focus on politics—attacking him, generally speaking.

Trump told Breitbart News in the exclusive interview that the Oscar fail may have been avoided had Hollywood’s finest focused less on attacking him and more on getting the event’s details right.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” President Trump said. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

The Oscars comprised just one part of a lengthy interview, which ranged in topics from healthcare to tax cuts to immigration to trade and more. The rest of the interview is forthcoming here on Breitbart News.

