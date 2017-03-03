On February 25th at 3:53 pm, President Trump tweeted: “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

This is the first time a president will miss the dinner since Ronald Reagan in 1981. Many news outlets like Bloomberg and Vanity Fair claim that they are not going to be there as well.

So does Trump’s move mean the end of a great American tradition or the end of a great American hoax?

As you might already know, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is an evening, televised for the whole nation to see, where politicians and Washington insiders mingle with reporters and Hollywood celebrities.

Where does this tradition of combining politicians, actors and reporters in one televised room come from anyway? As you might imagine, this did not organically happen.

