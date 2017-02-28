President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to secure the United States border is happening.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest

POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Triggered Over Kellyanne Conway Putting Her Feet on a Couch

Leftists Triggered Over Kellyanne Conway Putting Her Feet on a Couch

U.S. News
Comments

Former ‘Black Lives Matter’ activist: Leaders wanted to burn MN gov’s mansion, capitol

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel Chair On Trump-Russia Evidence: ‘There’s Nothing There’

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal immigration dropped 27 percent in January: Reports

U.S. News
Comments

Comments