Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Trump Owns The Disorder On The Border
POTUS is following through with his campaign promise to fight illegal immigration
Jon Bowne | Infowars.com -
February 28, 2017
Comments
President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to secure the United States border is happening.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest
U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Triggered Over Kellyanne Conway Putting Her Feet on a Couch
U.S. News
Comments
Former ‘Black Lives Matter’ activist: Leaders wanted to burn MN gov’s mansion, capitol
U.S. News
Comments
House Intel Chair On Trump-Russia Evidence: ‘There’s Nothing There’
U.S. News
Comments
Illegal immigration dropped 27 percent in January: Reports
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.