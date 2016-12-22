Trump picks Sean Spicer for Press Secretary

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Republican Party communications chief Sean Spicer will be the voice of the Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that Spicer will get the coveted job of White House press secretary, as he announced the senior members of his communications team.

This also includes: Hope Hicks as director of strategic communications; Jason Miller as director of communications; and Dan Scavino as director of social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement.

