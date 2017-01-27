Trump Plans to Keep as Many Promises as Possible, Despite Opposition from Both Sides

It’s no doubt that newly-elected President Donald J. Trump has already accomplished a great deal since he was sworn into office on January 20th and his job approval rating is excellent, despite what CNN’s Carol Costello said on Friday.

Moreover, the president intends to keep as many promises as possible and plans to work through any opposition he encounters during his tenure, suggests a recent White House interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

During the interview Trump took a stern stance, making it clear that he wants “extreme vetting” in regards to “people coming into our country.”

“It’s not going to be so easy for people to come in anymore,” Trump said, who also seemed concerned over what has been going on abroad with botched immigration policies.

The president talked about defending our nation and said that he is not willing to “gamble” with the lives of our servicemen and women, also mentioning how the F.B.I. currently, has over 1000 open investigations into cases of terrorism.

“We can’t take chances,” Trump told Hannity. And “the wall is necessary.” A “serious” wall. ‘We can’t have people building ramps over the wall anymore to cross into the country.’

On the topic of SCOTUS, Trump plans to announce his Supreme Court Justice decision next Thursday, which he says “will be a great choice.”

Trump also spoke about obstructionists, which I recently pointed out in an article titled “GOP to block repeal of Obamacare by stalling.” This article points out how members of the House and Senate on both sides are wrapped up by the powers-that-be and will likely give the president opposition as much as possible moving forward.

Furthermore, Trump and Hannity talked about ‘pet projects’ of politicians that involve overspending through the Washington bureaucracy which has been a grave threat to our nation for nearly a decade under the Obama Administration.

“Our country is in bad shape, we’ve spent six trillion dollars in the Middle East,” but “we have to rebuild our infrastructure” here in America. To do this Trump plans to cut regulations by at least 75%, also reducing corporate tax rates to 15% which will open up the markets to flourish.

In the interview, the president also addressed the media’s attempt to label him as a “racist” and said that a good number of reporters are “dishonest.”

It’s an “ongoing coordinated effort to delegitimize him, referring to the recent TIME report that falsely suggested he had removed a Martin Luther King bust from the Oval Office,” Infowars’ Steve Watson wrote.

Trump described the incident as a “very serious charge” and that the focus was not on where the bust had been moved to, but “what they’re saying is that I’m a racist.” Trump added that “when it was revealed that they were very wrong, nobody even talks about it.” The President noted that he has “great respect for Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Switching topics and jumping ahead to the issue of Obamacare, Trump said that it simply “doesn’t work” and is “unaffordable […] the deductibles are so high that unless you get hit by a tractor you are never going to be able to use it.”

Repeatably during his campaign, Trump has stated that he wants to ‘repeal and replace’ the Affordable Healthcare Act with something far better and he intends to do just that.

The topics of “energy independence” and the “environment” popped up as the interview progressed, which the president candidly spoke about. Trump said that environmentalists use the issue to their advantage to stop new technologies from emerging. “It’s like a roadblock,” Trump said. “But that’s not going to happen anymore […] And by the way, I am an environmentalist okay, I believe strongly in the environment and I’m going to protect the environment” by fast-tracking permits for new infrastructure projects, all of which will create jobs.

The president went on to tell Hannity about the proverbial “mosh pit,” where too many countries have come together in deals, like the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), making it too hard for the the U.S. to “get out of the deal” when things go bad.

“We want a deal with the [countries] that treat us well […] we are going to make great trade deals.”

Skipping to the topic of ‘radical Islam,’ the president made it clear, “We have evil that lurks around the corner […] the people that we are going against, they don’t have uniforms — they’re sneaky dirty rats. They blow people up in a shopping center and they blow people up in a church — these are bad people […] We are fighting sneaky rats right now […] and we are going to win.”

Regarding the issue of “waterboarding,” Trump said that the technique “is just short of torture,” despite the fact that “they made it torture.” Trump said that he has spoken to top people in the world that say waterboarding “absolutely” works, but also said that General Mattis said that he “does not intend to use it.”

The bottom line, Trump said, is that “we have people that knocked down the World Trade Center, we have people that go into a club and they machinegun everybody down and we are not allowed to waterboard […] I just spoke to people who told me that it works, and that is what they do.”

Before Trump ended the interview he took a walk with Hannity outside passing by the presidential helicopter Marine One that was sitting on the White House lawn with its engines roaring where the president told Hannity that being the commander-in-chief is definitely a “surreal experience.”

“There are so many things to do. There are so many problems to solve,” Trump said, as Hannity pointed out how beautiful the helicopter actually is.

Trump also said he does not think he is a “workaholic” but said that he doesn’t “go much with the vacations” because he gets bored.

Before the interview was over, Trump briefly addressed Saturday Night Live calling it a “failing show” and also said that “Alec Baldwin is a disaster.”

