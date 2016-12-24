Trump praises 'very nice' Christmas letter from Putin

President-elect Trump on Friday hailed a “very nice” holiday letter he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose thoughts he said are “so correct.”

In the letter, sent ahead of Christmas and released by the Trump transition team, Putin called the relationship between Russia and the United States “an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.”

“I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level,” Putin wrote, also wishing Trump and his family a happy Christmas and New Year.

The full statement from Trump in response said: “A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

The letter is dated Dec. 15, one week before Trump tweeted that the United States “must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.” In further comments reported early Friday, Trump said regarding of his tweet, “Let it be an arms race,” according to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

Putin Christmas letter to Trump by Washington Examiner on Scribd