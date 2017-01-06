Trump Questions Why DNC Won't Allow FBI Access To Servers: 'What Is Going On?'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter late Thursday to address assertions that the DNC is withholding access to it’s servers and refusing to fully cooperate with the FBI in the investigation into the leaked emails.

“If the FBI itself never examined DNC servers, Trump wrote, “how and why are they so sure about hacking”?

“What is going on?” Trump added.

While the DNC contends that the FBI has not requested access to its servers, a former senior FBI official told reporters Thursday that the FBI repeatedly asked for access “only to be rebuffed.”

“The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (D.C.) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices,” said DNC spokesman Eric Walker, adding, “the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers.”

However, Leo Taddeo, a former special agent in charge of the cyber division of the FBI’s New York office noted “The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated.”

“This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.” Taddeo told reporters at The Hill.

Taddeo noted that the FBI doesn’t usually need direct access to email servers in investigations. However, the Bureau usually asks for access to ‘logs and images.’

“It’s extraordinarily rare for the FBI to get access to the victim’s infrastructure because we could mess it up, “Taddeo said. “We usually ask for the logs and images, and 99 out of a hundred times, that’s sufficient.”

Taddeo noted that direct access is usually only sought by the FBI when there is “a reason to think the victim was going to alter the evidence in some way.”

In further tweets, Trump also questioned why NBC News was able to get access to a top secret report on the matter that President Obama was presented:

Trump indicated that he believes it to be another political move to delegitimize him.

Trump also addressed mainstream media claims that he is in league with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange:

Earlier in the week, Trump drew attention to Assange’s assertion that the DNC emails released by WikiLeaks were not obtained by Russia or indeed any state actor.

In further tweets, Trump also asked why the DNC did not have “hacking defenses.”


