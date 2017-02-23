Trump Removes Obama-era Transgender Bathroom Guidelines

President Trump’s administration notified the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it would withdraw guidance regarding transgender students at issue in a hot-button Supreme Court case.

The letter from Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler said the Justice and Education Departments removed an Obama administration directive regarding how schools should deal with transgender students’ bathroom usage.

The Obama administration’s guidance called on public schools nationwide to allow transgender students to choose the bathroom facility according to their self-professed gender identity and threatened to block federal funding from schools that didn’t comply.

Under Trump’s guidance, states will now be able to individually interpret whether the protections under the Education Amendments Act’s Title IX apply to transgender students.

