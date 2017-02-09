Trump Responds to Drudge, Announces 'Phenomenal' Tax Cuts in Coming Weeks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday shared his plans to cut taxes and regulations for millions of Americans, a day after influential media mogul Matt Drudge tweeted his discontent with the GOP.

At a White House meeting with several top airline executives, the president announced he would relieve US businesses of burdensome regulations and said a major tax overhaul should be expected within “two or three weeks.”

“We want to help you realize these goals by rolling back burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as much as almost anybody,” Trump said. “We have a regulatory morass that’s a disaster.”

“Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league, that’s coming along very well,” the president stated. “We’re way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we’re going to be announcing something — I would say over the next two or three weeks — that will be phenomenal.”

On Wednesday, Republicans came under fire from the founder of DrudgeReport.com, Matt Drudge, who questioned whether the GOP would ever move on its promised tax cut agenda and the long-awaited Obamacare repeal.

“No Obamacare repeal,” or “tax cuts!” Drudge tweeted. “But Republicans vote to shut Warren? Only know how to be opposition not lead! DANGER,” adding the GOP should be “sued for fraud.”

Questioned on Drudge’s tweets, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed concerns over Obamacare at a press briefing Wednesday, saying the healthcare legislation was a “mammoth thing to repeal and replace,” but indicated the administration would work “to get it done right.”