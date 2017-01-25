Trump Reveals He Put Founding Father Portraits in Oval Office

President Donald Trump revealed he outfitted the Oval Office with portraits of the Founding Fathers of America.

In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir aired Wednesday, the president gave a nod to the framers of the US Constitution.

“I actually put some pictures up that I thought were great, some of the painting that I thought would be really appropriate.

“George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Jackson – who a lot of people they compare the campaign of Trump with the campaign of… You have to back to 1828, but that seems to be a comparison for certain obvious reasons. But we’ve put some of these up.”

Trump also revealed out of eight or nine carpets, he chose one previously used by Ronald Reagan.


