Donald Trump is battling the fake news and bringing the truth about the Swedish rape epidemic.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

‘Won’t cover myself up:’ Le Pen Refuses Headscarf, Cancels on Lebanese Grand Mufti

‘Won’t cover myself up:’ Le Pen Refuses Headscarf, Cancels on Lebanese Grand Mufti

World News
Comments
Furious Row Erupts WITHIN Merkel’s Government as ‘minister enforces MEAT BAN at functions’

Furious Row Erupts WITHIN Merkel’s Government as ‘minister enforces MEAT BAN at functions’

World News
Comments

Farage Supports Donald Trump and Claims Swedish City Could be ‘rape capital of the world’

World News
Comments

ISIS Boasts Muslims Born in U.S. Will Become ‘Army of Conquest’

World News
Comments

Assange Rejects Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate’s Pressure on WikiLeaks

World News
Comments

Comments