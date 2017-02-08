Trump Destroys Leftist Judges by Reading Law Word-For-Word

President Trump addressed a law enforcement conference in Washington D.C. where he expressed his shock and dismay at leftist judges blocking the border security policies set forth in his recent executive order.

Trump read language from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 which clearly grants the President express powers to control the entry of non-citizens into the United States on virtually any basis, but specifically as a duty to protect the citizens from potentially dangerous groups of foreigners.

“Now we’re in an area that… they are interpreting things differently than probably 100% of the people in this room,” began Trump, referring to the judges involved in blocking his orders. “This was done for the security of our nation, the security of our citizens, so that people who come in who aren’t going to do us harm – and that’s why it was done.”

“It couldn’t have been written anymore precisely… A bad high school student could understand this,” continued

He proceeded to read from the U.S. Code on “Inadmissible Aliens” –

(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate. “I watched last night in amazement, and I heard things that I couldn’t believe, things that really had nothing to do with what I just read,” said the President, referring to the presumably convoluted arguments of lawyers and judges in deliberation.

“I don’t ever want to call a court biased… but courts seem to be so political,” he continued. “It would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right – and that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important.”

“Right now, we are at risk because of what happened.”

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

President Trump went to on make clear why the executive order went into place so suddenly, saying that he had proposed a notice period of either one month or one week – which his advisors shot down.

He distilled their explanation: “‘You can’t give a notice. If you give a notice that we’re going to be really tough one month from now, or in one week from now – then people are going to pour in before the… restrictions,’” to which the crowd of law enforcement and security specialists applauded.

He circled back to the previous night’s hearings: “I want to tell you – I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was disgraceful.”

Thank you to our great Police Chiefs & Sheriffs for your leadership & service. You have a true friend in the @WhiteHouse. We support you! pic.twitter.com/niwuK5rgXR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

A recent poll conducted by Investor’s Business Daily shows that a majority of Americans (51%) support Trump’s executive order.

Additionally, a poll of nearly 10,000 Europeans from around the continent revealed that over 55% want immigration from Muslim-dominated countries halted completely.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter