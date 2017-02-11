Trump says he’s considering ‘brand new order’ on immigration

President Trump told reporters on Friday he is considering signing a “brand new order” on immigration as his original executive order faces legal trouble.

The comments, made aboard Air Force One, come after the administration signaled it would not ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that keeps the travel ban frozen.

“We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” Trump said, according to pool reports.

Asked if his intention is to issue a new executive order, Trump said, “It very well could be. We need speed for reasons of security, so it very well could be.”

Trump dropped a similar hint earlier in the day.

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “You’ll be seeing that sometime next week.”

