Trump Says Liberal Media ‘Going Crazy With Blind Hatred’

President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence agencies for behaving like Russia and leaking “conspiracy theories” to biased liberal media outlets for political reasons in a tweet storm Wednesday morning.

Trump suggested that the FBI or NSA might be behind the leaks and accused several mainstream media outlets of spreading fake news and “going crazy with blind hatred.” He also pointed out that claims his administration has questionable ties to Russia are complete nonsense.

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Trump’s latest tweets follow unconfirmed reports by CNN and other outlets that members of his team was in contact with Russia throughout the campaign.

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Leaks are becoming a serious problem for the new administration.

Some White House leaks have been harmless, such as reports Trump enjoys watching television alone in his bathrobe, which turned out to be incorrect. Other leaks, like the president’s phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Mexico, and Russia, are more disconcerting. Some, such as those surrounding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, have been career ending.

After Flynn stepped down, Trump said the real news story was not Flynn’s resignation but the leaks.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Flynn’s fall appears to be a concerted political effort to remove him from office.

“There does appear to be a well orchestrated effort to attack Flynn and others in the administration,” Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who chairs the House select intelligence committee, told Bloomberg. “From the leaking of phone calls between the president and foreign leaders to what appears to be high-level FISA Court information, to the leaking of American citizens being denied security clearances, it looks like a pattern.”

Trump previously accused “Obama people” of leaking information, intentionally undermining his administration.

“It’s a disgrace that they leaked because it’s very much against our country,” he told Fox News, “It’s a very dangerous thing for this country.”