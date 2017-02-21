Alex Jones takes calls and a caller reveals what Donald Trump’s ultimate secret weapon is.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Denver Police Ignore Immigration Officers’ Pleas, Release Alien Before Alleged Murder

Denver Police Ignore Immigration Officers’ Pleas, Release Alien Before Alleged Murder

U.S. News
Comments
College Writing Center Declares American Grammar A ‘Racist,’ ‘Unjust Language Structure’

College Writing Center Declares American Grammar A ‘Racist,’ ‘Unjust Language Structure’

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking! Milo Was Sexually Abused, Not An Abuser

U.S. News
Comments

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Dies in New York

U.S. News
Comments

In Trump’s Volleys, Echoes of Alex Jones’s Conspiracy Theories

U.S. News
Comments

Comments