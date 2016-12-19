Trump Secures Historic Victory with 304 Electoral College Votes

Donald Trump gained the 304 electoral votes Monday needed to solidify his historic election win.
Despite protests and threats against the Electoral College from Anti-Trump groups, the president-elect remains on track for his January 20 inauguration.
Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
