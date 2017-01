In his last days as CIA Director, Brennan takes a condescending parting shot at Trump saying his criticism of intel agencies in the wake of the fake “dirty dossier” was “outrageous” and that Trump “does not fully understand” the Russian threat.

But Trump revealed he does understand what’s happening as he reveals his “sting” of intel agencies to determine they were the source of the leak and then asks his 20 million Twitter followers if Brennan was the source of the fake intel leak.