Trump Taps Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. To Head New Commission On Vaccine Safety And Scientific Integrity

New York Daily News reported today that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity at the request of President-elect Donald Trump.

Kennedy, following a meeting with Trump inside Trump Tower, told reporters that the point of the commission would to be “to make sure we have scientific integrity in the vaccine process for efficacy and safety effects.”

Kennedy has recently been in the news for launching the World Mercury Project (WMP), a public health advocacy organization dedicated to ending exposure to neurotoxic mercury in fish, medical products, dental amalgams and vaccines. The group is focusing on making sound science the driver of public policy. Beyond his recent focus on the WMP, Kennedy has been an outspoken leader for vaccine safety, informed consent and health freedom over the recent years appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, state house testimony, health freedom rallies, and a slew of mainstream media interviews.

It was in May 2015 at the Vermont State House where Kennedy showed his true leadership as he gave public testimony in strong opposition of H.98. At the time, the bill, with a forced vaccine amendment added, had already racked up a laundry list of underhanded techniques, fraud, and conflict of interests that should have disqualified it. Kennedy launched into his statements and immediately attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by stating:

“I think we need to begin that process by making sure that the vaccines are safe, they are efficacious and have a regulatory agency which recommends vaccines to the schedule, monitors them, has integrity and credibility. And unfortunately that is not the case at the moment.”

With the CDC’s integrity already on the ropes from years of misconduct, Kennedy pushed forward for the first round knockout in Vermont:

“The CDC is a troubled agency. There have been four separate scathing Federal studies about the CDC. I’m not talking about the whole agency; I’m talking about the vaccine division. One by the United States Senate; a three year study, one by the House, another by HHS by the Inspector General and a study this year by The Office of Research and Integrity. And all of together and separately paint a picture of an agency that has become a cesspool of corruption.”

Shortly after his Vermont appearance, Kennedy was interviewed by former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura on Ora TV’s show Off The Grid. During the interview, Kennedy spotlighted the unfair coverage and ‘fake news’ workings of mainstream corporate media by stating:

“I ate breakfast last week with the president of a network news division and he told me that during non-election years, 70% of the advertising revenues for his news division come from pharmaceutical ads. And if you go on TV any night and watch the network news, you’ll see they become just a vehicle for selling pharmaceuticals. He also told me that he would fire a host who brought onto his station a guest who lost him a pharmaceutical account.”

Kennedy’s powerful statements were supported by five-time Emmy Award winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson as she discussed the censored environment within corporate media regarding CDC fraud and vaccine safety:

“If people were simply covering in terms of news value, facts, and fairness we’d be giving way more coverage to vaccine side effects, autism, ADD, and all the immune disorders that have emerged in the past and been made untouchable by this environment that I’ve discussed with you. [referring to astroturfing]

Trump has historically blasted the current vaccine schedule and the current epidemic autism rates on the campaign trail as well as on Twitter. The president-elect admitted in a recent interview that he has never had the flu shot because, as he states “I don’t like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body…which is basically what they do.”

Perhaps Trump’s Presidency and Kennedy’s recent appointment are what caused Atlanta CDC employees to “express anxiety over Trump’s win” with one stating WABE 90.1 Atlanta, “It’s really sad…It’s depressing.”