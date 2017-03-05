Trump taunts Obama for making secret 2012 election promises to Putin - a day after accusing him of wire-tapping Trump Tower

President Trump taunted Barack Obama on Sunday morning with another early morning Twitter jab after hearing the ex-president deny his sensational phone tapping allegations. 

‘Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, “Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?”‘ said Trump, reminding his followers of a hot-mic comment President Obama was overheard in 2012 before his second term.

Moments earlier, he accused the DNC of denying the FBI access to its server to investigate the Russian hack.

‘Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible?’

It came after President Obama’s denial of allegations he’d tapped the Republican billionaire’s phones during the campaign last year.

