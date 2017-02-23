Trump Tells CEOs He Plans to Bring Back Millions of Jobs

President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.

Trump also touched on his plan to deport illegal immigrants to Mexico. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Mexico on what Trump called a “tough trip.”

Participants included CEOs from General Electric Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Dow Chemical Co., International Paper Co., Ford Motor Co., United Technologies and Dell Technologies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Corning Inc., Whirlpool, Emerson, Campbell Soup Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Caterpillar Inc., 3M Co., U.S. Steel Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Corp. and General Dynamics Corp.

