Trump Threatens To ‘Send In The Feds’ If Chicago Doesn’t Fix The ‘Carnage’

President Donald Trump threatened to send federal agents into Chicago if the city doesn’t curb its skyrocketing murder rate.

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” said the president in a tweet Tuesday.

It was unclear which federal agents Trump was referring to, but Chicago’s remarkably high murder rate has garnered national attention over the past year. Trump claimed in August that the city’s murder problem could be solved “in a week” if police were allowed to be “very much tougher.”

The President generally only calls in federal officials in the worst case scenarios, usually natural disasters such as the case in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina destroyed the city.

 


