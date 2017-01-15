Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as president: report

Donald Trump’s first foreign trip as president is expected to be a visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Sunday Times reported late Saturday.

The U.K. newspaper said Trump and his team told British officials that their first foreign trip would be a summit in Iceland with Putin within weeks of his inauguration.

The plan is likely a nod to Ronald Reagan’s Cold War visit in Reykjavik with Mikhail Gorbachev, the newspaper noted.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the report “100 percent false” on Twitter.

