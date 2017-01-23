AJ knew early on that Trump would be the right man for this historic period.

At first he was behind Ted Cruz because he liked a lot of his rhetoric, but Trump has excelled past expectations only 2 days in.

Trump intends to destroy the world of globalism and he will also order big pharma companies to not just treat cancer, but to give us the cures.

Revolutionary technologies will finally reach the common man under Trump, life extension technology and other advancements similar to those featured in the film Elysium.

The biggest secret of Trump is that he intends to turn loose all these disruptive technologies and let our partners have them, Russia and others.