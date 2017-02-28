Trump To Send NASA Back To The Moon In 2019

NASA will honor a request from the Trump administration and spend the next month studying how to return astronauts to the moon’s orbit.

America’s storied space agency will study the feasibility of converting the recent test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule into a new crewed lunar mission, propelling two astronauts to the moon and back by 2019. The feasibility study should be completed by late March. If the mission is successful, it will be the first flight by an astronaut into deep space since the Apollo Moon-landing era came to a close more than 40 years ago.

“If NASA wants to make the mission politically attractive, an accelerated schedule of this type is required,” Dr. Robert Zubrin, who helped design plans for NASA’s manned mission to Mars, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “I’m encouraged by this development. It shows that NASA is responding positively to the challenge posed by SpaceX. Let’s have a race!”

Read more