Trump to Tell ‘Poorest' Communities ‘HELP IS ON THE WAY’

President Donald Trump will trumpet inclusion, unity and help for all Americans in Tuesday’s nationally-televised address to Congress, a preview of the speech provided to CNSNews.com reveals.

According to advance notes provided by the White House, Trump’s address “crosses the traditional lines of party, race and socioeconomic status” and invites “Americans of all backgrounds to come together” to make the American Dream attainable for everyone.

“It will be a speech addressed to ALL Americans AS Americans – not a coalition of special interests and minor issues,” the White House promises.

Trump will reassure the nation’s most needy and defenseless that he is bringing them assistance and relief:

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Feds Spending $393,790 Studying Transwomen in Uganda

Feds Spending $393,790 Studying Transwomen in Uganda

Government
Comments
Former Obama official Tom Perez elected DNC chair

Former Obama official Tom Perez elected DNC chair

Government
Comments

Justice and “Social Justice” Are Two Very Different Things

Government
Comments

Traitor: Republican Senator Says No to Repealing Obamacare

Government
Comments

Congress AWOL, Bureaucrats Rule

Government
Comments

Comments