Trump to Visit CIA Headquarters on First Full Day as President

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump will visit the Central Intelligence Agency on his first full day in office, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, after months of tensions with the U.S. intelligence community.

Spicer confirmed the visit in a Twitter post Saturday.

The visit was originally planned with the expectation that Trump’s nominee for CIA director, Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas, would have been confirmed by the Senate on Friday and could be sworn in Saturday. Objections from Democrats postponed the vote; Pompeo could be confirmed as early as Monday.


