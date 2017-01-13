Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary "Guilty as Hell"; "Phony Allegations From Failed Spy"

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning and delivered an update on the “intelligence” accusations against him, saying that a full report would be released in 90 days. In typical Trump fashion, he also took the opportunity to smack down his detractors:

Trump opened up by referring to his his cabinet selections:

All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

He then addressed the ‘dodgy dossier’ allegations that the Russian government is blackmailing him:

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

The “failed spy” Trump cites is Christopher Steele, a former British M16 agent now a director of a London-based intelligence company named Orbis Business Intelligence.

Steele was based in Moscow for two decades, and is thought to have been employed by someone opposed to Trump to ‘dig up dirt’.

Trump then turned to Hillary Clinton, referring to the forthcoming justice Department probe on the FBI’s behavior during the investigation into Hillary’s email server:

What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General announced Thursday that it will investigate the lead up to FBI head James Comey’s public statements and whether any decisions may have been based on “improper considerations.”

Trump contended that Clinton lost the election, not because of the probe into her emails, but because she didn’t campaign enough in crucial states, and showed “no enthusiasm.”

Finally, Trump addressed the impending repeal of Obamacare: