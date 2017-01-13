Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary "Guilty as Hell"; "Phony Allegations From Failed Spy"

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning and delivered an update on the “intelligence” accusations against him, saying that a full report would be released in 90 days. In typical Trump fashion, he also took the opportunity to smack down his detractors:

Trump opened up by referring to his his cabinet selections:

He then addressed the ‘dodgy dossier’ allegations that the Russian government is blackmailing him:

The “failed spy” Trump cites is Christopher Steele, a former British M16 agent now a director of a London-based intelligence company named Orbis Business Intelligence.

Steele was based in Moscow for two decades, and is thought to have been employed by someone opposed to Trump to ‘dig up dirt’.

Trump then turned to Hillary Clinton, referring to the forthcoming justice Department probe on the FBI’s behavior during the investigation into Hillary’s email server:

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General announced Thursday that it will investigate the lead up to FBI head James Comey’s public statements and whether any decisions may have been based on “improper considerations.”

Trump contended that Clinton lost the election, not because of the probe into her emails, but because she didn’t campaign enough in crucial states, and showed “no enthusiasm.”

Finally, Trump addressed the impending repeal of Obamacare:


