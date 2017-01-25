Trump War On Fake Media: The 'Default' Position Is 'You Are Lying'

President Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer continued his war against the corporate media Tuesday, suggesting that there is a ‘default’ position amongst biased reporters to assume that the new administration is lying.

Appearing on Hannity, Spicer spoke about the media obsession with twisting the words of members of the Trump administration, in order to fit their de-legitimising narrative.

Specifically, Spicer addressed White House aide Kellyanne Conway’s use of the term “alternative facts” in an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, saying it had been taken out of context.

“Alternative set of facts — and what she meant by this is — that we reached out to one group of folks for riderships and there was another group that did that — and again, we weren’t by any means trying to mislead anyone. ” Spicer explained, referring to the size of the crowd at the inauguration.

“We asked for a set of facts. We thought that the facts that were coming in, in the time we were giving to respond, were accurate. There are times like anything else, it’s not alternative facts. It’s that sometimes you can watch two different stations and get two different weather reports. It doesn’t mean that the station was lying to you.” he added.

“The press was trying to make it seem like we were ignoring the facts,” Spicer continued, alleging that the media intentionally intended to manipulate what was said.

“Sometimes when you look at a situation sometimes, in the same way you can look at a weather report and one weather report comes out and says it’s going to be cloudy and the next one since it is going to be light rain. No one lied to you. It just means you interpreted the data in a way that you felt got you to a conclusion.” he noted.

“And I think this idea that we are immediately lying because — let’s take the audience. We were right. If you add up the number of people who watched that online, on Twitter, on YouTube, it broke all sorts of records.” Spicer urged.

“Even CNN got 16.9 million people watching it online,” he added. “And yet you combine it with what Fox did online, how many people streamed it … how many people watched it on the broadcast networks combine all that.”

Spicer then slammed the media for calling him a liar without backing up the accusation.

“Where are their facts? Because I got called a liar for something I can add up and say here is how we come up with this number. And yet, where is the number that disproves that I am wrong?”

“The default was, ‘you are lying’. Whereas, I was willing to put numbers out there.” Spicer declared.

CNN proved Spicer right Tuesday night when Don Lemon outright told viewers that “It’s tough to call the President of the United States a liar, ’cause you want to respect the office, but I think it does a disservice to the American people and even to the president and even to journalists not to call it what it is, and it is a lie.”

Earlier in the day, Spicer continued to snub the mainstream media, skipping a ‘tradition’ of allowing The Associated Press to ask the first question at the daily press briefing. Spicer gave the distinction to conservative outlet LifeZette, after having allowed The New York Post the honor on Monday, much to the chagrin of many reporters in attendance.

Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, Chris Matthews continued to openly compare Trump to murderous dictators. After having said his Inauguration speech was ‘Hitlerian’, Matthews compared Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, then ‘joked’ that Trump could channel Mussolini, in a conversation regarding Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Who’s going to mess with the son-in-law” Matthews exclaimed, adding “[a]lthough Mussolini executed his son-in-law, so there are precedents here.”

According to Media Research Center President Brent Bozell, Trump is engaged in ‘knocking the teeth out of old media’.

“I think the old media need to be put in their place,” Bozell said.

“Enough of this…. They tried to destroy [Trump’s] campaign before he won. When he won, they tried to destroy during the transition. And now that he is the president, they’re trying to destroy it, and they’re doing it internationally, not just in this country.” he added.