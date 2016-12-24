Trump warns UN after Israel vote: 'Things will be different' soon

President-elect Donald Trump slammed the Obama administration for its decision not to veto a U.N. resolution critical of Israel’s settlements, promising that it would be “different” under his presidency.

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump’s tweet came about an hour after The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building in occupied territories.

The U.S. had the ability to veto the resolution but abstained from doing so despite pressure from Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. lawmakers.

The Obama administration’s decision to let it pass represents a break from the longstanding U.S. policy of shielding Israel from U.N. reproaches.

