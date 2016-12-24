Trump warns UN after Israel vote: 'Things will be different' soon

Image Credits: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images.

President-elect Donald Trump slammed the Obama administration for its decision not to veto a U.N. resolution critical of Israel’s settlements, promising that it would be “different” under his presidency.

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump’s tweet came about an hour after The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building in occupied territories.

The U.S. had the ability to veto the resolution but abstained from doing so despite pressure from Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. lawmakers.

The Obama administration’s decision to let it pass represents a break from the longstanding U.S. policy of shielding Israel from U.N. reproaches.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump praises 'very nice' Christmas letter from Putin

Trump praises ‘very nice’ Christmas letter from Putin

World News
Comments
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Confirms Internet Restored at Ecuadorian Embassy

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Confirms Internet Restored at Ecuadorian Embassy

World News
Comments

Vladimir Putin Offers Cooperation with Donald Trump in Christmas Letter

World News
Comments

Putin Shrugs Off Trump’s Nuclear Plans, Says Democrats Sore Losers

World News
Comments

Putin Talks Arms Race, Democrats & Syria

World News
Comments

Comments