Trump: We will do a 'big number' to Dodd-Frank

President Trump said Monday he plans to do “a big number” to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

Speaking before a meeting with small business owners, Trump laid into the Wall Street reform law ushered through by President Obama, arguing it was hamstringing American businesses trying to line up credit.

“Regulation has actually been horrible for big business, but it’s been worse for small business,” the president said. “Dodd-Frank is a disaster.”

He went on to argue that federal rules have damaged the country’s “entrepreneurial spirit.”

