Trump White House Press Briefings May Expand to Include Bloggers, Radio Hosts

Image Credits: Michael Vadon / Flickr.

Talk radio hosts and bloggers could be invited to official White House press briefings once the Trump administration takes office, under a highly irregular proposal being floated that may also remove briefings from the West Wing.

Trump’s pick for White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said on Sunday that due to “off the chart” interest in the new administration, the president-elect was considering moving briefings from the James S Brady press briefing room, which has been used by presidents to address the media since 1970, to a venue with a greater capacity.

A report published by Esquire magazine on Saturday indicated the venue could be inside the Old Executive Office Building, just west of the White House.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Republicans Introduce Bill to Reform Silencer Laws to Both Houses of Congress

Republicans Introduce Bill to Reform Silencer Laws to Both Houses of Congress

Government
Comments
Use Term Limits to Drain the Swamp

Use Term Limits to Drain the Swamp

Government
Comments

Dead People Doled Out $2.6 Billion Worth of Food Stamps

Government
Comments

Why the Globalists Want Open Borders

Government
Comments

L.A. Sheriff’s Department to Begin Using Drones to Respond to Bomb Threats, Hostage Crises

Government
Comments

Comments