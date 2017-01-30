Trump will 'definitely' pull out of Paris climate deal, ex-aide says

President Trump will “definitely” pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, with some action possible within days, according to a former top aide.

Myron Ebell, who led Trump’s transition efforts for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told reporters in London Monday that the president would stick to his campaign promises, including to stopping the country’s participation in the Paris accord.

“I expect Donald Trump to be very assiduous in keeping his promises, despite all of the flack he is going to get from his opponents,” Ebell said, according to the Independent.

“The U.S. will clearly change its course on climate policy. Trump has made it clear he will withdraw from the Paris Agreement. He could do it by executive order tomorrow or he could do it as part of a larger package,” he said, according to Reuters. “There are multiple ways, and I have no idea of the timing.”

