Alex breaks down the battle between President Donald Trump and the global central banking system.

The current system awards itself zero percent interest windfalls while charging the poor and the middle class high interest designed to keep the debt slave model churning.

President Donald Trump is already formulating actions to give average American citizens and small businesses relief.

This can only mean economic prosperity for all Americans and ultimately an end to the rigged New World Order system.


