TRUMPED: Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Mexican Plant

Ford Motor Co said Tuesday it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million at a Michigan factory, after it had come under harsh criticism from President-elect Donald Trump for its Mexican investment plans.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it would build new electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles at the Michigan plant.

Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields on Tuesday said the decision to cancel the new plant in Mexico was in part related to the need to “fully utilize capacity at existing facilities” amid declining sales of small and medium sized cars such as the Focus and Fusion.

Fields also used the occasion to endorse “pro growth” tax and regulatory policies advocated by Trump and the Republican led Congress.

