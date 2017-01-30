Trump's Executive Order Requires DHS to Report on 'Honor Killings,' 'Gender-Based Violence'

In addition to temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, President Donald Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order on immigration requires the government to collect information on the number of foreign nationals who have been charged with or convicted of terrorism-related offenses while in the United States.

Section 10 of the executive order — obtained by The New York Times — also requires the government to disclose how many foreign nationals have been radicalized after entry into the United States or who have provided material support to terror groups in other countries.

Furthermore, the order requires “information regarding the number and types of acts of gender-based violence against women, including honor killings, in the United States by foreign nationals.”

Section 10 requires the secretary of state, within one year, to submit a report on the estimated long-term costs of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program at the Federal, State, and local levels.

