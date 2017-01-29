Trump's executive orders dramatically expand power of immigration officers

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The immigration executive orders signed by President Donald Trump this week could amount to a vast expansion of authority for individual immigration officers and a dramatic increase in efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

The order lays out a series of categories of undocumented immigrants that immigration law enforcement officials should prioritize for removing from the country, a reaction to what was criticized by the right as lax enforcement of immigration law by former President Barack Obama.

But experts say the descriptions include virtually every person in the country illegally and give broad latitude to individual immigration officers to decide who should be detained for deportation.

In addition to a strain on resources, critics worry the orders could cause legal concerns.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Epic – Is Team Trump Baiting Liberal Media and Refugee Protesters By Using Obama’s Own Policy?

Epic – Is Team Trump Baiting Liberal Media and Refugee Protesters By Using Obama’s Own Policy?

U.S. News
Comments
Trump gives Pentagon 30 days to develop strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq & Syria

Trump gives Pentagon 30 days to develop strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq & Syria

U.S. News
Comments

Terror-Tied Group CAIR Causing Chaos, Promoting Protests & Lawsuits as Trump Protects Nation

U.S. News
Comments

Journalists Meltdown, Cry Over Trump Refugee Executive Order

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Sets 5-Year and Lifetime Lobbying Ban for Officials

U.S. News
Comments

Comments