Trump’s War Against the Fake Media Continues

Those who thought Trump would back off in his war against media are, so far, wrong.

For example, the other day, the White House held an informal press conference, a “gaggle,” and among those not invited was the New York Times.

—How dare they, the Times said.

The truth is, we are long overdue for a massive exposure of the mainstream press. As in: they are liars. As in: they are shills for the so-called “progressive Left.” As in: they have a history of supporting horrific US wars. As in: they take CIA “leaks” as gospel. As in: they never expose the Globalist agenda. As in: they defend conventional medicine which destroys millions of lives. And so forth and so on.

Think of what Trump, Bannon, and their team are doing as a necessary “market correction,” after a century-long bubble.

Any president or presidential candidate could have executed the correction. But they didn’t. Trump did.

Who is reporting on Trump’s war against the media? For the most part, independent news outlets. Of course, the Times and other mainstream news operations are slamming Trump for his attacks on them—but they are in the middle of the fire. And they don’t have the will, courage, and intelligence to assess their own performance over the last century. They can’t be expected to expose themselves.

The overall long-term effect of mainstream news is the induction of a hypnotic trance. The audience expects the truth because they believe. They uncritically accept. They rely on “reputation.” They ingest Authoritative Tone. They need a Voice that narrates reality. They refuse to do their own research. They reject the idea that there are powerful men behind the curtain who are controlling the direction of government. They embrace vague “humanitarian” ideals that are reflected with the same vagueness by mainstream news.

This is a war on the subject of waking up vs. staying asleep.

It is much bigger than Trump. He is a catalyst.

Even if you assume every single one of his policy objectives is wrongheaded and dangerous, he is still a catalyst.

Most Progressives who have also been opposed to major media fictions over the years now put that issue on the back burner, because they hate Trump. They would never admit he is a wedge into the shattering of mainstream supremacy. They would rather spend all their time attacking The Donald. “We’ll revisit the continuing major media crimes later, when hopefully a Democrat (who? Hillary Clinton?) is leading the charge…” Good luck.

In my 30 years as a reporter, I’ve come to see the result of mainstream news parading as the eyes, ears, mouth, and brain of the populace. It has been an utter disaster. The stench has risen high in the sky. I’ve watched reporters who are actually CIA assets turn the truth upside down and inside out. I’ve watched news editors ax vital stories that could have redirected history along better roads. I’ve watched “legendary journalists” betray the public trust time and time again, as their reputations climbed to the level of honored statesmen. I’ve watched newly minted graduates emerge from journalism schools with the moral sense of hustlers who sell pay-day loans to desperate clients.

When you realize the persona of mainstream news is a stage hypnotist performing daily in front of millions of people, you know the clog in the brain of the public must be taken away.

The naïve faith of the hypnotic subject must be dismantled.

We have a chance now. More than a chance. We are winning. The shift to independent media is happening on a grand scale.

Consensus reality is absorbing powerful body blows.

In many cases, people are realizing the consensus doesn’t even exist. It was erected on a foundation of sand by The News. It was propped up by chatter from fake experts.

If six mega-corporations now own roughly 90% of the mainstream news in America, it stands to reason they are going to service other mega-corporations, as well a federal government which supports and illegally advances the prospects and profits of those other companies.

The News is the business of business, via hypnosis. “Here is the Word about America today. Close your eyes and relax…”

My own personal and final declaration of independence as a reporter came ten years ago, after I had researched and exposed several monumental medical lies. In each case, I discovered mainstream news outlets were blocking the publication of the truth. In each case, they were defending the lies.

There was no sadness or depression about this. Quite the opposite. I felt energized and inspired. My long-held suspicion about mainstream news was irrevocably confirmed. The die was cast. There was no going back. From that point on, I would be dedicated to unseating major media cover stories with the facts.

There are many, many people who would take it as a personal loss and tragedy if the New York Times disappeared tomorrow. They would be beside themselves. I would take it as a great victory. A tremendous amount of “normalcy” would go out the window. Which is a good thing.

Because we really do exist in a landscape strewn with ops, cover stories, real conspiracies, lies, omissions of great importance, and bribery. Seeing all this surface and penetrate the hypnotic blanket would certainly cause an amount of chaos. But it would be fertile chaos.

From it, new individuals would arise with new discoveries and new solutions. People would find out what hope (not fake hope) is.

Loads and tons of un-remediated problems would begin to dissolve in burning light.

Well, this is happening now. We are still in the early stages. But is happening.

The old familiar semi-happy status quo is going away. It was never genuine. It was nothing more than the Sunday edition of the New York Times arriving on a doorstep, with the promise of morning coffee. Comfortable habits.

Now we are climbing mountains and making deep archeological digs. We are launched.

No possible future is safe as long as The News is the perceptual apparatus of the people. The News in the mainstream has forfeited its right to exist and flourish. We can know that now or know it later.

I opt for now.

I highly recommend now. It’s bracing and fortunate and absolving.

Joy comes in many forms.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.