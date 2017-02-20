TSA Allows JFK Passengers to Walk Through Security Checkpoint Without Being Screened

Eleven passengers walked through a security lane without being screened at Kennedy Airport early Monday because the TSA left the area open and unattended, law enforcement sources said.

A security camera captured a metal detector going off three times as the travelers walked through the screening lane, the sources said.

There was no one present to operate the magnetometer, the x-ray machine and do the pat downs and secondary screening, the sources said.

The breach happened just after 6 a.m. at Jet Blue’s Terminal 5, but two hours passed before Transportation Security Administration officials notified the Port Authority Police Department, the sources said.

