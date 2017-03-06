TSA Warns Local Police About Its New Airport Pat-Downs

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has declined to say exactly where—and how—employees will be touching air travelers as part of the more invasive physical pat-down procedure it recently ordered.

But the agency does expect some passengers to consider the examination unusual. In fact, the TSA decided to inform local police in case anyone calls to report an “abnormal” federal frisking, according to a memo from an airport trade association obtained by Bloomberg News. The physical search, for those selected to have one, is what the agency described as a more “comprehensive” screening, replacing five separate kinds of pat-downs it previously used.

The decision to alert local and airport police raises a question of just how intimate the agency’s employees may get. On its website, the TSA says employees “use the back of the hands for pat-downs over sensitive areas of the body. In limited cases, additional screening involving a sensitive area pat-down with the front of the hand may be needed to determine that a threat does not exist.”

Now security screeners will use the front of their hands on a passenger in a private screening area if one of the prior screening methods indicates the presence of explosives, according to a “security notice” that the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) sent its U.S. members following a March 1 conference call with TSA officials.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

DeepStateGate: Trump Ends the Wiretapping Innuendo Game by Dealing Himself In

DeepStateGate: Trump Ends the Wiretapping Innuendo Game by Dealing Himself In

Government
Comments
Schumer on Trump Claims: Either way, the President is 'in trouble'

Schumer on Trump Claims: Either way, the President is ‘in trouble’

Government
Comments

U.S. Suspends Fast Processing of High-tech Visa Applications

Government
Comments

Russian-Linked Dems Prepare Chopping Block for AG Sessions

Government
Comments

The Strange Story of an Alleged Hacker Killed by Police

Government
Comments

Comments