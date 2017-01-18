FNC’s Tucker Carlson interviews ‘Dom Tullipso,’ the alleged head of a group that claims to be paying thousands of protesters a $2,500/month retainer to protest either against, or in support of, Donald Trump at his inauguration this weekend. ‘Tullipso’ does not admit that claims made on his website are not true and claims to have an annual budget of more than $80 million.
Tucker Carlson Interviews Head Of Group Claiming To Be Behind Anti-Trump Protest “Ruse”
Image Credits: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.