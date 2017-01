Tucker Carlson, the cofounder and former editor in chief of the Daily Caller, took over the 9 p.m. ET time slot on Fox News that was once held by Megyn Kelly on Monday.

The popular prime-time show will often feature a liberal who Carlson takes to the woodshed.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” debuted in November 2016 but took over the 9 p.m. timeslot after Kelly left to take on a new role at NBC.