Tucker to Commie Prof: If America Is 'White Supremacist' Why Are Whites Becoming a Minority?

Why would a “white supremacist” nation allow itself to be flooded with non-whites to the point where whites are a minority? Commie professor Matthew Hughey can’t say.

From Fox News Insider:

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson debated a UCONN sociology professor who will speak at an upcoming college lecture series on how President Trump’s supporters elected him using “racial reasoning.” Matthew Hughey will deliver a lecture at the University of Maryland entitled “Make America White Again – The Racial Reasoning of American Nationalism”.

“[White people] have done very well in this country and have in large part outpaced other racial groups due to a series of advantages that have been given to them.”

Australia was built by British criminals sent into exile.

Did they only do well because of “structural advantages” given to them, or might there be something more to it?

White supremacy was a huge factor in Trump’s victory, Hughey said, adding that race and “heteronormativity” among other factors explain why all but one American president has been a white male. Carlson asked: If America is considered to be a white supremacist nation, why have immigration authorities let in 65 million legal immigrants in the past few decades which only include 12 percent from Europe? Hughey said a white upper class must “trade on immigrants” to do work that they would not find appealing, and that white supremacist societies rely on having “a large racial underclass” for that and other reasons.

Indeed, the Somali refugees living in Minneapolis are clearly an underclass brought here by white supremacists to profit off their labor, even though upwards of 90% don’t have jobs and over 90% are on welfare.

The illegals who collect more in welfare than American families are really helping our economy grow.

Really solid logic there, professor.

Matthew Hughey needs to be fired. This type of cultural Marxist brainwashing was on the ballot in November. The people voted against it.