TV Maker Secretly Tracked Consumers' Viewing Habits

Television manufacturer Vizio and a subsidiary will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that they secretly tracked consumers’ viewing habits and sold the information to marketing companies and data brokers.

The settlement announced Monday ends parallel investigations conducted by the state and the Federal Trade Commission into the use of data-collecting technology on Vizio’s smart TVs.

Acting FTC chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said in a statement that “Vizio deceptively omitted information about its data collection and sharing program. Evidence shows that consumers do not expect televisions to collect and share information about what they watch.”

The FTC will get $1.5 million and the state will receive $1 million. The state will suspend $300,000 in civil penalties included in its settlement amount if Vizio complies with the agreement.

