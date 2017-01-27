Twitter Bans Prominent User After He Questions EU Official on Islam

Twitter has suspended the account of prominent YouTuber Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad) after he tweeted a question at an EU official asking whether there was a link between Islamic immigration and terrorism.

Benjamin, who describes himself as a liberal but has become popular for his criticism of social justice warriors, has a YouTube channel with well over half a million subscribers.

In a video made shortly after the ban, Benjamin explains how he has not been notified as to why he was banned, but speculated that it could have been because of tweet below, in which he asked the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy a question.

“A peaceful and diverse Europe it is everyone’s interest and responsibility,” tweeted Federica Mogherini.

“Hasn’t mass Islamic immigration to Europe drastically raised the odds of terror attacks though?” responded Benjamin.

“It’s not abuse, it’s not offensive, it’s just a question,” said Benjamin in the video.

Another irony is the fact that Benjamin had a pinned tweet before his account shut down that encouraged people not to send violent threats on Twitter.

The ban arrives after the German government announced it was considering new laws to punish Twitter and Facebook with fines if they didn’t remove “hate speech” within 24 hours.

Last year, Twitter announced that it would form a ‘Trust and Safety Council’ to “prevent abuse, harassment, and bullying.” Members of the council included feminist and Islamist groups.

Twitter’s rules on “ad policy” bar content that displays “advocacy against” a religion, meaning criticism of Islam.

Given that Twitter’s second biggest shareholder is none other than Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, concerns are growing that negative commentary about Islam could be stifled. In Saudi Arabia, draconian blasphemy laws mandate torture and execution for critics of Sunni Islam.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.