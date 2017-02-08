Twitter Removing Core Functions, Banning Alt-Right to Create Liberal Safe Space

Twitter, Reddit and others are going on banning sprees to censor “alt-right” voices.

From the AP:

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter announced Tuesday that it is expanding efforts to protect its users from abuse and harassment, the latest milestone in a broader, growing corporate campaign to crack down on online hate. The social media giant said it has begun identifying people who have been banned for abusive behavior and it will stop them from creating new accounts. The company said its changes, which also include a new “safe search” feature, will be implemented in the coming weeks.

They also said they’ll be “collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality Tweets,” which I guess means they’ll censor around 98% of the tweets on their site.

In July, Twitter banned conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of the right-wing news site Breitbart News, for “participating in or inciting targeted abuse of individuals.” Twitter subsequently suspended the accounts of other prominent figureheads of the “alt-right” fringe movement, an amorphous mix of racism, white nationalism, xenophobia and anti-feminism.

You forgot transphobic and ableist.

Twitter has been under fire for failing to address hate and abuse on the site since its founding a decade ago. Balancing its reputation as a free speech haven has come into conflict with efforts to protect users.

The users want open debate, the lying media and a few Hollywood hacks want a safe space.

Other internet companies have taken recent steps to curb abusive behavior and ban users who violate rules against promoting hate.

We know how that works:

Reddit banned a forum for white nationalists from its social news website last Wednesday. A message at the link for the “r/altright” subreddit attributed its ban to an impermissible “proliferation of personal and confidential information.”

The ban was because Reddit, just like Twitter, is run by far-left social justice warriors who can’t stand open debate. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian views himself as a crusader against Trump. At the time it was banned, r/altright was the fastest growing subreddit on the site. They also censor the hell out of their most active subreddit , r/the_donald.

Also last week, the crowdfunding website GoFundMe removed a campaign for a conservative author and self-described “researcher” on the internet conspiracy theory known as “pizzagate,” which alleged with no evidence that Democrats were running a child sex ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop. Brittany Pettibone had launched her GoFundMe campaign for a video podcast about “traditional values that once made Western Civilization great,” including “love of one’s own culture, race and country.” GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said in an email that Pettibone’s campaign was removed because it violated the company’s terms of service, which include rules against promoting hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, terrorism or “intolerance of any kind.” Pettibone, who declined to be interviewed, tweeted that GoFundMe didn’t specify how her campaign violated its terms of service.

Celebrating “traditional values that once made Western Civilization great” and “love of one’s own culture, race and country” is “promoting hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, terrorism and intolerance.”

Really makes you think.